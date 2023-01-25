Winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 tonight

Much of Indiana remains under a winter storm warning today with up to 12 inches of snow forecast in the northern part of the state.

The National Weather Service says that heavy snow is expected along with wind gusts of up to 35 mph. Our area and south will receive a mix of rain and snow, limiting accumulations to about an inch or less according to the agency.

The winter storm warning includes Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson, Shelby and Decatur counties. Jackson and Jennings counties are under a winter weather advisory.

The winter storm warning lasts until 7 tonight.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management says that the county has been put under a travel advisory. An Advisory is the lowest level of local travel restrictions. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and you should use should use caution or avoid those areas.

Brown, Decatur and Jennings counties have also declared travel advisories.

You can find the most up to date list of closings, delays and cancellations on our website.