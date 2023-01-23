Winter storm expected to sweep through Tuesday-Wednesday

Forecasters say that a significant winter storm is likely to blow through Indiana starting Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the storm has the potential for significant snow accumulations, the worst so far this winter.

You can expect the storm to snarl travel and you should make alternate plans if you were planning to travel through mid-week.

A winter storm watch has been issued for just north of our area. Forecasters are estimating 3 to 6 inches of snow in Columbus.

Although most of this weekend’s snow is gone already, the weather service says you could see some spots of black ice out there this morning, causing some slick conditions until things warm up mid-morning.