Winners announced for this year’s Jack Cramer athletic awards

This year’s winners of the Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Award are Nathan Frasier and the late Karen McCaa.

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department announced the award winners yesterday. The awards are in memory of Jack Cramer, a former local athlete who died ih 1978 at the age of 33. They are presented annually to a man and women for their role as athletes, coaches or sports organizers in the community.

They will be recognized at a ceremony on September 7th in the Cal Brand Meeting Room at Columbus City Hall starting at 5 p.m. You are invited attend.