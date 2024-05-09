Wings over Muscatatuck takes flight Friday

Wings Over Muscatatuck, an annual festival celebrating the birds of Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge near Seymour, starts tomorrow.

According to organizers, the spring bird migration normally peaks in Indiana during the second week of May. Festivities at the refuge will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Events will kick off with a guided birding tour on Friday morning. On Saturday there will be children’s activities including birdhouse building, face painting, a bird cake walk, and educational activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Birding activities on Saturday will include bird walks, a crane program, management tour, hawks and owl program, a wetlands/woods guided walk, and guided tour of the refuge’s closed area.

There will also be a special birding tour or Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge near Madison on Sunday starting at 8.

For more information visit the Muscatatuck Wildlife Society and refuge Facebook pages, or the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Muscatatuck, or call 812-522-4352 ext. 12.