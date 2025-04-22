Wings Over Muscatatuck set for Friday, Saturday

Wings Over Muscatatuck, an annual festival celebrating the birds of Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge near Seymour, is coming up this weekend..

According to organizers, festivities at the refuge will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Events will kick off with a guided birding tour in a van on Friday morning. On Saturday there will be children’s activities including birdhouse building, face painting, watercolor and plein air painting, and a scavenger hunt.

Birding activities on Saturday will include bird walks, a crane program, hawks and owl program, a wetlands/woods guided walk, and guided tour of the refuge’s closed area.

You can find a link for more information you can visit the Muscatatuck Wildlife Society and refuge Facebook pages, or the refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Muscatatuck, or call 812-522-4352 ext. 12.

Photo courtesy of Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge Facebook page