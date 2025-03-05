Windy weather expected today; turning cold tonight

Forecasters are warning of some windy weather today.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, a strong low pressure system will be moving through the area through this evening with wind gusts of up to 45 mph possible and even higher winds in some spots. Those higher winds are likely to come in the midst of showers and isolated thunderstorms early today.

If you have to be on the road, the strong winds will make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Authorities urge you to drive with extra caution.

The rain is expected to turn to snow overnight, with scattered snow showers early Thursday morning. Less than half an inch of snow is expected.