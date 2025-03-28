Windy today but also very warm; Severe weather possible Sunday

Forecaster say we are looking at some windy, wet days but also unseasonably warm.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says we are in for some windy weather today, with regular gusts of up to 40 mph possible. The winds will be strong enough to blow around anything left outside and we could see tree limbs knocked down and some power outages this afternoon.

Temperatures through the weekend will be unseasonably warm, with possibly a record high today.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely all weekend, with an enhanced risk of severe weather Sunday night.