Windy start to weekend; bitter cold heading into next week.

Forecasters say we are looking at windy days today and Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory from 10 this morning to 4 Saturday morning. You can expect sustained south winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph, especially this evening.

The agency says that will be strong enough to blow around any unsecured objects you have in your yard, to knock down tree limbs and we could see some power outages.

Light snow showers are also possible tonight into early Saturday with up to an inch possible in some areas. Combined the light snow and wind and you could see some areas on the road with reduced visibility and slick spots. You should use extra caution if you have to be out on the road.

Forecasters are warning that an Arctic blast of sub-freezing air will be plunging into the lower 48 states next week, and could set records for daily low temperatures.