Windy, rainy day brings flood, wind concerns

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for today, warning of wind gusts of up to 45 mph throughout our area.

You can expect sustained northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph. Unsecured outside objects could get blown around and tree limbs could be knocked down. There may be a few power outages.

The wind advisory is in effect from 10 this morning until 10 tonight.

That is on top of a flood watch for today due to expected heavy rains. The weather service says that up to three inches of rain is forecast today, with higher amounts in some spots. The flood watch is in effect through late tonight.

Overall, central and southern Indiana are under a marginal risk for severe weather today.

Due to the risk of severe weather, the tornado siren test normally held on the first Friday of the month will be cancelled for today. The next tornado siren test will be on March 14th for the Statewide test during Severe Weather Week.