Windy afternoon expected in central Indiana

The National Weather Service is warning of strong gusty winds expected this afternoon and evening.

The agency says sustained winds of up to 25 mph are likely with up to 45 mph wind gusts.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible with strong to severe storms possible. Damaging winds will be the primary threat.

You should check on your outdoor furnishings to make sure that they are secure. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.