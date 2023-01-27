Windy afternoon expected around the area

The National Weather Service is warning of strong winds possible this afternoon.

The weather service says that a strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this afternoon, causing gusty winds.

The weather service office in Louisville says that southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph possible in southern Indiana and 35 mph gusts in central part of the state. Even higher speed isolated gusts are also possible.

The weather service says the winds could blow around unsecured objects in your yard. Tree limbs could also blow down and there could be a few power outages.

Light is also possible this afternoon

A wind advisory is in effect from noon to 7 today for southern Indiana.