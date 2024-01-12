Windstorm expected this evening with up to 60 mph gusts

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind warning for our area in effect from 4 to 8 p.m. tonight.

According to the agency, a period of stronger winds are expected to push through southeastern and eastern portions of Indiana this afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are forecast. That will be accompanied by a shift in the wind from the southeast to southwest. The rapid direction shifts and increasing gusts could cause additional damage to weakened trees and structures.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The weather service says you should move to the lower floor of a building during the windstorm and stay away from windows. You should avoid being outside in forested areas or around trees and branches.

A wind advisory also remains in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday morning.