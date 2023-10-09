Window washer dies after fall at Seymour hospital

A window washer died at Schneck Medical Center on Friday after falling from the building.

According to Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police department, officers were called to the scene at about 2:05 p.m. Friday afternoon on a report of an accident at the hospital. Hospital staff and medics treated the victim at the hospital before he was flown by Statflight helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

41-year-old Adam Farrar of Poseyville was pronounced dead upon arriving in Indianapolis. A cause of death will be determined by the Marion County coroner’s office, Foster said.

Foster said that the man was working for a company contracted to wash the windows at the hospital.