Wind chills below zero this morning

It is a cold one out there this morning.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that real temperatures in the teens and strong gusty winds are combining to make it feel like it is 5 to 10 degrees below zero this morning. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible.

You could see some slick spots out on the roads this morning. Forecasters say you should slow down, leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicles in front of you, and give yourself some extra time to get where you are going.