Wind advisory in effect until 7 tonight

A wind advisory is in effect for our area, with wind gusts of up to 55 mph possible.

The National Weather Service is warning of southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph. Forecasters say the winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Heavy rain, localized flooding and isolated severe storms are also possible late this morning and early afternoon.

You should use extra caution if you are driving, especially if you are in a high-profile vehicle.

The wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening.