Wind advisory goes into effect Thursday morning

The National Weather Service is warning of the danger of some severe winds tomorrow.

According to the agency, central and southern Indiana could see southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph tomorrow with gusts of up to 55 mph.

Forecasters say the winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. And you can expect trouble driving, especially if you are in a high-profile vehicle.

The wind advisory is in effect from 4 Thursday morning to 7 in the evening.