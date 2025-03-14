Wind advisory goes into effect Friday afternoon

Forecasters say, we are in for some windy weather heading into the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory for our area. That is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday afternoon through 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Forecasters say that we can expect south winds of 20 to 30 mph, with wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible. Even higher wind gusts are possible during showers and thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday.

You can expect the winds to blow around any unsecured items you might have outside. Tree limbs could also be blown down and some power outages are possible. And the winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The weather service also warns there could be a risk of fires spreading out of control as the relative humidity drops and winds blow, spreading any open flames. They suggest you avoid any outdoor burning and be careful where you dispose of any smoking materials.