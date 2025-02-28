Wind advisory extended; Fire spread danger is high

Forecasters are extending a wind advisory in our area until 10 tonight.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, ongoing west winds of 20 to 30 mph will also include gusts of up to 50 mph.

You can expect the wind to knock down tree limbs and some power outages are possible.

The wind advisory was previously set to expire at 7 p.m. tonight.

If you have to be on the road, the strong winds will make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Authorities urge you to drive with extra caution.

According to local emergency officials, due to the strong winds, the majority of Bartholomew County is under a significant risk for fire danger.

They say that if at all possible, you should choose a different day for open burning. They warn that open fires can quickly get out of control and spread.