Widespread Heavy Rain to Fall Saturday into Sunday

According to Bartholomew County Emergency Management, Widespread heavy rainfall is expected throughout Saturday into early Sunday night with total rain amounts as high as 3 inches. This could cause isolated flooding this weeekend into early next week, especially across Southern Indiana. Wet roads, along with pooling water on roadways, especially in low lying areas, combined with falling temperatures can cause slick roadways and the possibility for ice and black ice on the roads. Please remember to be weather aware and slow down when driving.