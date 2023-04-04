Whiteland tornado upgraded to EF3; 60 homes damaged

The National Weather Service has upgraded its estimates of the strength of the tornado that hit Whiteland Friday night, now saying that it was an EF3 with winds of up to 140 mph.

Johnson County officials say that the tornadoes damaged more than 60 homes, destroying 16.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado started at 11:33 p.m. Friday, moving through several neighborhoods, strengthening as it went. It stayed on the ground for about 3.5 miles and at its widest was 316 yards.

Damages to a warehouse along Graham Drive showed EF3 strength with the building completely destroyed and blow blown onto Interstate 65. The tornado lifted off the ground just east of I-65.

No one was injured.

Whiteland has put a curfew into place while the cleanup is ongoing. The curfew requires everyone to be indoors by 8 p.m. through April 9th, unless storm cleanup is completed before that date. Clark-Pleasant schools in Whiteland will remain closed today and Wednesday due to the damage.

Network Indiana and TTWN Media Networks contributed to this report.

Crews clean up debris on Interstate 65 left by Friday’s Whiteland tornado. Photo courtesy of INDOT.