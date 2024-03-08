Westport man accused of running from police after DUI crash

A Westport man is under arrest, accused of walking away from the scene of an accident after he had been drinking.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the crash at 6:27 p.m. Thursday evening at the intersection of State Highway 3 and County Road 675 North. Witnesses said that the vehicle’s driver walked north on the highway and then into the woods. When deputies entered the woods they saw the man running away. Despite being ordered to stop, he continued to flee and eventually was subdued with a Taser.

31 year old Bradley Lovingood was taken to a hospital to be checked out, then arrested on preliminary charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting law enforcement.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by North Vernon police and fire departments, Jennings County medics and Lucas Wrecker Service. .