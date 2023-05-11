West Virginia woman facing charges in Seymour indecency arrest

A West Virginia woman has been arrested in Seymour, after she was found to be urinating in a store.

According to the Seymour Police Department, the incident unfolded Tuesday when officer were called to a local business about a woman who had exposed herself and urinated on an item for sale in the business. Police found the woman in the parking lot and she ran away when officers tried to take her into custody. She was soon caught and identified as 21-year-old Mackenzie R. Creel age 21 of Parkersburg, West Virginia. A search revealed she was carrying methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

She is facing preliminary felony charges of theft with a prior conviction, depriving a business of the value of the item, and for possession of the methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor charges for public indecency, possession of the drug paraphernalia and for resisting law enforcement.