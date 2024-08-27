West Nile spread continues in southern Indiana

More mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus have been found in southern Indiana. Health authorities say infected mosquitoes have been confirmed in Floyd County yesterday.

Earlier this month, the Bartholomew County Health Department announced that mosquitos here have tested positive. Infected mosquitoes have also been found in Decatur and Jennings counties and one person has been reported infected this year in Johnson County, according to the CDC.

According to health officials, West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitos that have bitten infected birds. If you are bitten by an infected mosquito you could show symptoms within 3 to 15 days that include high fever, headache, stiff neck, muscle weakness or paralysis, and confusion.

Health officials say that you should make sure your property is free from any standing water, which could be breeding grounds for mosquitos. That could include flower pots, buckets, animal water bowls or clogged gutters.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, wear lightweight long-sleeved shirts and pants and avoid the prime time for mosquitoes which is around dawn and dusk.