Weekend I-465 Work to Limit Traffic and Close Some Ramps

Starting Friday night, traffic patterns on the southwest side of Indianapolis will change to allow I-69 Finish Line to enter its next phase of construction: widening and rebuilding I-465 eastbound, which will include a new bridge over the White River.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on March 10th, and lasting through 5 a.m. on Monday, March 13th, traffic on westbound I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the city’s southwest side will be limited to a single lane. During the weekend restrictions crews will shift the westbound lanes to the north in preparation for an eastbound switch later in the month.

During the double-lane restriction the speed limit on westbound I-465 will be reduced to 45 miles per hour. The speed limit on eastbound I-465 will remain at 55 miles per hour, and all motorists are encouraged to slow down, pay attention to changing conditions and drive distraction-free.

To reduce traffic volume and the number of conflict points in the construction zone, several westbound entrance ramps onto I-465 will close during this weekend’s lane restrictions. Starting Friday at 8 p.m. the following ramps will be closed:

I-65 southbound to I-465 westbound

I-65 northbound to I-465 westbound

U.S. 31 southbound to I-465 westbound

U.S. 31 northbound to I-465 westbound

S.R. 37 (Harding Street) southbound to I-465 westbound

The U.S. 31 southbound to I-465 westbound ramp closure will remain in place through 2024. All other ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, March 13th.