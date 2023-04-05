Weekend fundraiser brings $66k for advocates

Advocates for Children raised more than $66,000 at its weekend fundraiser, Sing!

Formerly known as Crooners for Casa, the sold-out event at The Commons Saturday drew more than 300 people. It featured five groups of karaoke singers and a performance by the Night Owl Country Band.

Advocates for Children, through its CASA program, provides advocates for abused and neglected children in the court system. Last year, the organization served 616 area children, of which 76 percent were under the age of 12.

The karaoke group from Century 21 Breedon Realtors of Denton Haight, Matthew Rust, and Carla Janikowski won the karaoke competition. Calling themselves Peter, Paul and Carla, the group performed “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” by Peter, Paul, and Mary.

You can get more information at https://www.apowerfulvoice.org.

Photo courtesy of Advocates for Children