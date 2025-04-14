Weekend barn fire leads to many animal deaths in Trafalgar

More than two dozen animals are dead after a barn fire in Trafalgar.

According to the Trafalgar Fire Department, their firefighters were called to the barn in the 2800 block of Johnson County Road 750S at just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They discovered 70 to 80 bales of hay and straw on fire in the barn.

Several other fire departments were also called in to provide mutual aid. Edinburgh and Amity crews assisted with extinguishing and overhauling the fire.

There were no injuries, however many animals perished. Those included 22 chickens, five goats, five guineas, and three rabbits.

The fire has been ruled accidental and firefighters believe it was caused by an electrical malfunction.

Photo courtesy of Trafalgar Fire Department Facebook page