Weekend accident kills motorcyclist in Jennings County

A Westport man has been arrested after a weekend crash in Jennings County that killed a motorcyclist.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, the crash between a pickup and a motorcycle happened at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur County line. A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Westport suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup. 45-year-old Mark Shreve was taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. he was then arrested on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.