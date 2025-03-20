Weather service confirms EF-2 tornado hit Bartholomew County

The National Weather Service is confirming an EF-2 tornado hit Bartholomew County Wednesday night.

The tornado dropped to the ground near Rosstown and tracked northeast before lifting off again near Hartsville. It was on the ground from 8:44 to 8:57 p.m. and travelled 13.6 miles with wind speeds of up to 112 mph, according to the weather service storm survey.

At its widest, the tornado was 350 yards across.

Damage photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department drone team. Tornado track map courtesy of National Weather Service.