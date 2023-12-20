Wayne Township residents under boil water advisory

Some customers of Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation in the Wayne Township area are under a boil water advisory.

According to the water utility, maintenance was made on a water main in the area and affects customers on County Roads 800S, 850S, Base Road, 100E and 50E. The boil water advisory is in effect until 2 Thursday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.