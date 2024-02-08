Watts inducted in BCSC Hall of Fame

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools recognized Sandy Watts this week as the newest member of the district’s education Hall of Fame.

Watts mostly served as a third grade teacher during her time as an educator. She began with the district in 1980 and retired in 2015, starting at Smith Elemntary before moving to Fodrea for four years, and almost 19 years at Taylorsville Elementary. Her last 12 years were at Parkside Elementary.

Dr. Jim Roberts, BCSC’s superintendent, said that the nomination letters for the award called Watts a tireless leader for education with a can-do spirit. They said she was a master teacher and the entire community is her extended classroom.

Watts accepted the award after a reception and presentation at this week’s BCSC school board meeting.

Photo: Sandy Watts is inducted into the BCSC Hall of Fame Monday by Dr. Jim Roberts. Photo courtesy of BCSC.