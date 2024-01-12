Water utilities urge steps to protect from frozen pipes

Greenwood-based Indiana American Water is urging Hoosiers to be careful to protect their pipes from freezing in the upcoming blast of cold weather.

Company officials warn that failing to protect our plumbing in these cold temperatures can be disruptive and costly.

The company suggests, searching your house for uninsulated pipes, especially in unheated areas. You should consider wrapping pipes with foam insulation or electric heating tape. You should also check to make sure your garage door and crawl space doors and vents are closed.

You should leave cabinet doors in your bathroom and kitches open and let a faucet drip to allow water to keep moving in your pipes.

Make certain the water to your hose bibs is shut off inside your house, the lines are drained and the hose is disconnected from the spigot.