Water outage, boil advisory issued for Hartsville customers
Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation has announced a water outage today in Hartsville.
According to the water company, crews are performing maintenance on a water main in the area and replacing a damaged fire hydrant. The water is expected to be out until late this afternoon.
Once the water is restored, the company has also issued a boil water advisory for customers in the area.
The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.
If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.