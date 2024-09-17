Water outage, boil advisory issued for Hartsville customers

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corporation has announced a water outage today in Hartsville.

According to the water company, crews are performing maintenance on a water main in the area and replacing a damaged fire hydrant. The water is expected to be out until late this afternoon.

Once the water is restored, the company has also issued a boil water advisory for customers in the area.

The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for three to five minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

If you have any questions you can call the utility at 812-526-9777.