A sinkhole has opened up on a Seymour street and you are being urged to avoid the area.

According to city officials, the road has collapsed on South O’Brien Street, just south of the intersection with U.S. 50. That comes after a water main break in the area. Indiana American Water Co. is on scene working to fix the problem.

Photos from the scene show a car having to be towed out of the large hole in the roadway.