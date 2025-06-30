Washington Street closing for streetscape work

Washington Street in downtown Columbus will be closing today, tomorrow and Wednesday as crews work to replace damaged decorative bricks in the city’s streetscape.

According to the Columbus Engineering office, the work is expected to be from 5 to 3 and will close Washington from Third to Fourth Streets downtown today and Tuesday, and Washington from Second to Third Streets on Wednesday.

Two lanes of westbound traffic on Third Street will remain open.

You will see traffic control equipment in place during the closures. Officials urge you to avoid the area if you can and to use extra caution around the workers.