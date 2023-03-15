Washington Street Closed Most of Wednesday and Thursday Due To Filming

Washington Street will be closed from 3rd to 4th street Today (Wednesday) from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Tomorrow (Thursday), March 16th from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for film production.

The Columbus Board of Works approved a special use of right of way request for the filming. Writer and Director Robert Monoit, of Driver Productions, will be shooting “The Ice Cream Man”, a film about a Jewish ice cream parlor owner in 1941 Amsterdam named Ernst Cahn who helped spur what became “The February Strike”, which is considered the first and largest anti-Nazi protest during World War II.

Columbus benefactor and entrepreneur Tony Moravec, who passed away in November, helped fund the film and lent use of Zaharakos for filming.