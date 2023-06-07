Warning: Canadian fire smoke raising air quality concerns in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is declaring an Air Quality Action Day for today and tomorrow due to the heavy particulates and smoke in the air from Canadian wildfires.

IDEM says the particulate counts are exceptionally high throughout the state, with dangerous readings ranging from South Bend to Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Muncie.

Due to north to northeast winds, this smoke and debris is expected to continue traveling through Indiana in the coming days

The particulate danger comes from microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. People at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of exposure.

IDEM is encouraging everyone to help reduce the levels my avoiding burning wood in fireplaces, or wood-fired burners and any unnecessary fires. You should reduce your time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposures and avoid exercising near busy roads.