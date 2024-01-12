Warming centers open in Columbus this weekend

Local emergency officials say that there will be two warming centers operating in Columbus this weekend, if you need a place to get out of the cold.

Brighter Days shelter will be open from 6:00 in the evening to 8 in the morning. The Community Engagement Center will be open from 8 in the morning to 6 in the evening, so that their open hours mesh with Brighter days.

Brighter Days is on South Mapleton Street on the east side of Columbus. The Community Engagement Center is at 1075 2nd Street, in downtown Columbus. You can get more information at (812) 314-3475