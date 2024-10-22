Warm, dry conditions could fuel outdoor flames today

Forecasters say that hot and dry conditions this afternoon are going to make for an elevated outdoor fire risk in our area.

According to the National Weather Service, the elevated fire risk in central Indiana includes Johnson, Shelby and Decatur counties.

We could see temperatures near 80, with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph and relative humidity values below 30 percent. Combined with drying vegetation, there is a chance for grass and brush fires to spread quickly.

Forecasters say that outdoor burning is discouraged. You should also be careful that you don’t accidentally start a fire with equipment that might spark. And you should not operate vehicles today on or around dry vegetation.