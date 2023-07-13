Wanted man found hiding him dryer

Devon Burton. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

A wanted Columbus man was found hiding in a dryer during an attempt by deputies to serve a search warrant early yesterday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Devon Burton was wanted on warrants accusing him of domestic battery on a pregnant woman, resisting law enforcement with bodily injury and resisting law enforcement. Deputies tried to serve the arrest warrant at a home in the 16200 block of East County Road 265N at about 4:05 a.m. yesterday morning.

The homeowner told authorities that Burton was inside, but he refused to come out. After warnings, a police dog was sent inside to locate Burton and he soon surrendered. Burton was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.