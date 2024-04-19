Wanted man caught after run through yards

A wanted man was arrested by Columbus police early yesterday morning after running through yards in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to South Mapleton Street at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning after reports of a suspicious person in the area. Police spotted a man running away and caught up to him in the 2700 block of Clifty Drive. They discovered that the man, identified as 34-year-old James M. Kapetanios of Columbus was wanted on a felony warrant for burglary.

He was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant.