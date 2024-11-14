Wanted man arrested at Johnson government annex lot

A wanted man from Indianapolis was arrested in Johnson County yesterday morning after a standoff in a county government parking lot.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, at about 9:40 Wednesday morning, deputies and Franklin police were called to the Johnson County Government Annex about a suspicious SUV with a man inside. Deputies were able to determine that the driver, 42-year-old Tyrone Bunnell was wanted on multiple felony warrants from surrounding counties.

Deputies attempted to communicate with Bunnell and to get him to leave the vehicle, but he refused to cooperate. After several minutes, deputies opened the rear hatch and threw tear gas inside the SUV. Bunnell then left the vehicle and complied with authorities’ orders.

Bunnell is facing a new charge of resisting law enforcement. He was already wanted on warrants for theft and for possession of cocaine out of Delaware and Marion counties.

Sheriff Duane Burgess praised the deputies and police officers for bring the situation to a resolution with no injuries to the suspect while safeguarding the community.