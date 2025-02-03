Wanted man arrested after traffic stop

Jennings County deputies arrested a wanted man after a traffic stop last week.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was patrolling near St. Anne’s on Wednesday, when he noticed a vehicle make a traffic violation. The deputy pulled the driver over and discovered that he was 63-year-old Ronald Carpenter of Seymour who had an active Jennings County warrant.

A police dog was brought to the scene and alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and uncovered a bag containing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a digital scale.

Carpenter was arrested and taken to the jail, where a search found he was carrying more drugs. In addition to the original warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a syringe, he is facing new charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia, as well as for possessing drugs in a penal facility.