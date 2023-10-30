Wanted man arrested after standoff with Columbus police

A wanted man was arrested on Saturday in Columbus after a standoff with the SWAT team.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers tried to serve an arrest warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 31-year-old Randy H. Wilson was wanted on a parole warrant on a charge of criminal confinement. Wilson has a long criminal history, police say.

But as police approached the home, they could hear a man’s voice and smell marijuana. 44-year-old Heather R. Clarkson opened the door and officers say the smell of marijuana got even stronger.

After a search warrant was issued and after calling up the SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team, Wilson surrendered to police at about 9 p.m. in the evening.

Wilson was arrested on the outstanding warrant and Clarkson was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.