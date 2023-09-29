Wanted Columbus man caught after running from police

A wanted man was arrested early this morning in Columbus after trying to run away from officers.

According to Columbus Police Department, officers attempted to stop a man riding a bicycle near Eighth and Union streets at about 2:50 a.m. this morning, but instead the man jumped off the bike and ran away. Police say he wouldn’t follow their orders to stop and after reaching into his waistband of his shorts, officers used a Taser to stun him.

They found that 32-year-old Manuel Torres of Columbus was wanted on two outstanding Bartholomew County warrants. After being treated at Columbus Regional Health for minor injuries he was arrested on a new charge of resisting arrest and on the outstanding warrants.