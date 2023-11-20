Walk-in legal clinic set for Jennings residents Tuesday

Legal Aid is hosting a free walk-in legal clinic in Jennings County tomorrow.

If you take part you will have up to a 10-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.

The walk in legal clinic for Jennings County community members in need will be Tuesday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Jennings County Public Library.

From 3 to 4 the session will focus on general legal counsel. From 4 to 5 p.m. the clinics will focus on evictions.