Walk-in legal clinic set for Bartholomew County

River Valley Legal Aid will be holding a free walk-in clinic later this month in Bartholomew County.

Legal Aid offers the clinics for low-income residents of its eight-county district to receive legal advice and assistance. If you take part you will have a brief consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice.

The walk-in clinic will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22nd at the Bartholomew County Public Library.