Volunteers still needed for United Way Day of Caring

The United Way of Bartholomew County is still looking for about 150 volunteers for next week’s annual Day of Caring.

The annual Day of Caring is a full-day volunteer event that connects local businesses and community members with non-profit agencies and organizations. Volunteer projects will include tasks such as planting flowers, mulching, painting, organizing, and sorting donations.

The Day of Caring is being held on May 16th and registration began last week for the volunteer slots. Overall, more than 500 volunteers are needed to help organizations that make a positive difference in Bartholomew County.

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels can take part. You can sign up with others as a team, or offer to help by yourself.

You can sign up by going to https://uwbarthco.galaxydigital.com/need/