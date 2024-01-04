Volunteers needed for United Way Day of Service

The United Way of Bartholomew County says there are opportunities to help the community during an upcoming Day of Service honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jur.

The agency will be holding its annual MLK Day of Service on January 15th. Signups for volunteer roles that day will open on Monday on the United Way web site. There will be a variety of roles available that day, assisting the United Way and its member agencies.

Alicia Monroe, director of the United Way’s Volunteer Action Center Director said the goal is to “honor our community and this national event by organizing and encouraging volunteerism that helps make Bartholomew County a better place to live.”

Sign ups for the day of service can be made at https://uwbarthco.galaxydigital.com/need/

Many organizations post their volunteer needs through the United Way’s Volunteer Action Center section of the website year round, if you are looking for a place to serve the community.

Magen Pillar, spokeswoman for the United Way, explains