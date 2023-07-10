Volunteers, firefighters, Red Cross install 80 smoke alarms

Columbus firefighters, the American Red Cross and volunteers from Toyota Material Handling were helping residents in need install smoke alarms in their homes last week.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, the crews visited 34 homes and installed more than 80 free smoke alarms Thursday. Many of the homes had no working smoke alarms. According to the department, working smoke alarms in a home reduce the likelihood of fire deaths by half.

If you or someone you know is in need of working smoke alarms, you can contact Columbus firefighters to schedule a smoke alarm installation, by calling Captain Mike Wilson at 812-376-2584 or email at [email protected].

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.