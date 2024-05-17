Volunteers fan out to help local charity groups

Hundreds of volunteers will be out in the community today as the United Way of Bartholomew County holds a Day of Caring to aid local groups.

The annual Day of Caring is a full-day volunteer event that connects local businesses and community members with non-profit agencies and organizations. Nearly 500 volunteers are helping 21 organizations that make a positive difference in Bartholomew County.

Volunteer projects include tasks such as planting flowers, mulching, painting, organizing, and sorting donations. According to organizers, volunteers of all ages and skill levels are taking part.

You can find more information at UW Barth Co dot org.